Greg’s diet and exercise

One of the perks of the TV anchor job is getting to meet a lot of people. I really enjoy it. I get a lot of questions about my recovery from a nasty blood clot incident.

(I’m still doing great after that! Maybe I get off blood thinners someday. Maybe not.)

After losing around 50 pounds, and viewers watching me swim in my suits, I get a lot of questions about the weight loss.

Recently, I got a request from a viewer about wanting more information on what exactly I did to lose weight and get in shape. So here goes…

First, don’t do anything with checking with your doctor. What I’ve done is strictly my journey. It’s not precise. It’s not by the book and sometimes it has been a little sloppy. I have had the guidance of doctors, nutritionists, and fitness coaches. I haven’t really free handed this very much.

This is, by no means, the gospel in how to get in shape. If you email me to tell me what I’m doing wrong and how off base this is … I won’t spend much time reading it.

My system has not been perfect. But it has worked for me.

Exercise.

I started very slow. My blood clots emergency was in February of 2016. It wasn’t until June that a doctor said it was OK to walk around the block. He also said “if you are going to do that take your phone.”

I walked around the block, about 15-20 minutes, until early August.

In early August, I joined the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center. I did a ton of treadmill work. I tried to do 60 minutes at first but that was ambitious. About 30 minutes is all I could do. It took about a month or six weeks to build up to 60-70 minutes on the treadmill. I was also doing lightweights every other day. On the weights day, I also tried to do 30-40 minutes on the treadmill.

I did this 5-6 days a week. During football season, the Wellness Center would be deserted which is a perfect time to do. If Alabama or Auburn were playing, I would watch the first half on the treadmill.

The Wellness Center is a very calm and quiet place to work out. Loud music isn’t blaring and they have a lot of coaches that you can go to with questions.

The WHNT studio is located downtown on Holmes Avenue. Often I would drive by the IronTribe gym on Woodson Avenue on my way to work.

During a commercial break during the 4pm news on Cyber Monday, I was checking email. We often do that during a newscast because breaking news will often arrive in email. IronTribe was offering a special for their “101” workout. So I signed up.

IronTribe is an intense workout. I’ve been going three days a week since the first Monday of December of 2016. Workouts go 45 minutes. The first half, you warm up for the workout. Then you do the workout. It’s usually a timed workout where they chart your work and progress.

I love it. I do love the loud music working out. Also, the IronTribe coaches are sticklers for form and technique. The workouts are intense. But it’s a safe positive place for people all along the fitness curve.

Food

Again, I wasn’t perfect with this. This is the really hard part for so many people. It makes your life easier if you preplan. And I don’t do that very well. Sometimes I would get caught with limited time and no food at work. Luckily there are a couple of grocery stores near the station that have healthy options that I can take back to the station for dinner.

But for the most part, this is it. These are the foods that I normally picked from to eat.

Breakfast.

Peanut Butter Toast. Yogurt. Smoothies with protein powder. Careful with the bananas in smoothies. Bananas can make the calorie count go up fast. Oatmeal with fruit … usually blueberries or raspberries. Breakfast is tough for me. Always has. I love Waffle House and that food is a rare luxury for me now.

Lunch.

Lettuce wrap sandwiches and burgers. I try to go light on condiments. Salads with fat free Italian dressing. Yogurt parfaits with Greek yogurt. For years, I’ve eaten way too much fruit and that has worked against me. That wedge of watermelon that I’ve eaten for lunch for years … left the way for me to be ‘starving’ at dinner and overeat.

Dinner

Same as lunch. More chicken. Fish when I have time to get it. Sides are broccoli, cabbage, green beans, brussel sprouts. I love corn and beans, but those are starchy and not as good for you as the others.

Bread

No. Just no. And I’m a bread snob. I love great bread. But I’m down 90% from the amount of bread I used to eat.

Desserts and Snacks

My biggest weakness has always been ice cream. That comes from growing up next to a Dairy Queen. Halo Top is a good ice cream with only 240 calories a pint. Arctic Zero has only 150 calories a pint. Arctic Zero take a little while to get accustomed to eating. But I’m OK with it now. I also like the frozen yogurt bars. Those are good and will kill my ice cream craving. Most all of them are in the 80-90 calorie range.

No breakfast pastries.

No cookies.

No Rotel’s cheese dip.

I don’t really drink much. But now I’m the “two glasses of wine and I’m asleep” guy.

Fitness Pal

If you are on a strict calorie count, downloading the Fitness Pal app will help. I did that from August until the first of December. I need to get back to it. The app keeps up with how many calories you are burning through and what percentage the calories are as it relates to carbs, fats, and proteins.

Here is a big hint on the Fitness Pal app. When you exercise, don’t add the calories you’ve burn back in. This is how it works. If you burn 400 calories, the app allows you to add it back in so you can consume more calories. Stay with your calorie count, and let the exercise work for you, and don’t create a safety net that allow you to consume more.