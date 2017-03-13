Freeze Warning issued for the Tennessee Valley, in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

208 PM CDT Mon Mar 13 2017

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 11 PM Tuesday to 11 AM CDT

Wednesday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Northern AL and Southern Middle TN

from 11 pm Tuesday to 11 am Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURE…Dropping into the teens in Tennessee to lower

20s in northern Alabama.

* IMPACTS…The freeze will damage vegetation that has already

produced blossoms and/or swollen buds. Fruit crops and berries

will be at risk. Take necessary precautions to protect any

outside sensitive plants. These cold temperatures could also

impact pipes along exterior walls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.