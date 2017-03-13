Freeze Warning issued for the Tennessee Valley, in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
208 PM CDT Mon Mar 13 2017
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 11 PM Tuesday to 11 AM CDT
Wednesday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Northern AL and Southern Middle TN
from 11 pm Tuesday to 11 am Wednesday.
* TEMPERATURE…Dropping into the teens in Tennessee to lower
20s in northern Alabama.
* IMPACTS…The freeze will damage vegetation that has already
produced blossoms and/or swollen buds. Fruit crops and berries
will be at risk. Take necessary precautions to protect any
outside sensitive plants. These cold temperatures could also
impact pipes along exterior walls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.