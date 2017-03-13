Fort Payne’s Food Land now offers online shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - Grocery shopping can take up a lot of your time, but Fort Payne's Food Land is changing that.

"Making shopping a little bit easier for some folks that have problems getting out and about. Busy moms like to utilize our online shopping," said Tim Davis, store manager.

You can now purchase all of your groceries online.

"Go to our website, Brucesfoodland.com and you can create an account there," said Davis. "We have about approximately 8,000 items online that you can purchase."

Once you're done shopping, you can pay for all of your groceries online.

When you come to pick up your groceries, all you have to do is park in one of the designated pick-up spots and an associate will bring your groceries to your car.

"Our pick up times range from 10 a.m. in the morning to 7 p.m. at night," said Davis.

With Fort Payne being a smaller town, Bruce's Food Land was really excited to be one of the first of its kind in the area.

"We just wanted to modernize our store and bring in an extra convenience to the community."