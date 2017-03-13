Dekalb Ambulance Service is collecting clothes in honor of Ashley Scott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The idea of 'Ashley's Closet' all started with a little spring cleaning.

"As I was doing it, I thought 'well this year we'll donate it to Kelly's Rainbow instead of a different organization that we usually donate to," said Casey Wilborn.

After a little more thought, Casey Wilborn of Dekalb Ambulance Service decided to turn her original idea into a drive.

"You know, just have some people here from work do some donations and we can donate it in memory of Ashley."

Ashley Scott inspired many of her coworkers, so it's important for them to show remembrance.

"She touched us so greatly in the very short time we had with her here at DAS," said Wilborn. "So it's just something to let everyone know we still think about her everyday."

But it was also important for them to spread awareness of Kelly's Rainbow. This was one of Ashley's last stops while battling domestic violence.

"A lot of times they leave the situation that they're in and arrive at the shelter, and they don't really have anything other than what they have on. Just because a lot of times its emergency situations when they leave."

So any article of clothing can help those being supported by Kelly's Rainbow. 'Ashley's Closet' clothing drive will run throughout the rest of the month.