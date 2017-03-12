UAH avenges 2016 loss to Barry, advances to Regional Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- 363 days ago, UAH watched as Barry celebrated winning the South Regional championship at Spragins Hall. On Sunday night, the Chargers refused to let that happen again. Behind a spectacular performance from senior Seab Webster, UAH downed Barry 96-82 to advance to the regional final once again.

Webster recorded a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds while Kip Owens was 6-for-7 from beyond the arc on his way to 20 points. As a whole, the Chargers shot 54.2 percent from the floor.

Top-seeded UAH will now face seventh-seeded Rollins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Spragins Hall. Winner will advance to the Elite Eight.