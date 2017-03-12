Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo returns for its second year!

The family friendly event offers fun for everyone. A cosplay contest with some of the best cosplayers around will be held. Vendors will be on site selling all things nerdy. Local authors and artists will also be present to showcase their work to the public.

Bring the kids! Face painting, balloon artists and a puppet show will be available for their enjoyment. There will also be game rooms featuring table top games along with arcade and console games.

Live entertainment will take the stage, along with discussion panels in the panel room. For a list of special guests, click here.

The expo is a two-day event at the VBC North Hall benefiting Kids to Love. It is set to take place March 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 19 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through their website.