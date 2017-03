Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Area Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College presents the Spelman College Glee Club in concert.

The event is part of the college's annual tour around the country to raise funds to support the Dr. Bessie Washington Jones Scholarship Fund.

The group, made up of 44 students, will be performing at the Academy of Academics & Arts Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m.

