Sixth grader from Huntsville to compete in the national spelling bee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A sixth grader from Huntsville is heading to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Erin Howard is a student at Mountain Gap P-8. Saturday night she defended her title as the Alabama State Spelling Bee champ for the second year.

It's actually not Erin's first time competing at the national bee, she was there last year.

"I placed 45th out of 284," said Erin.

It's an impressive stat she's hoping to beat.

State spelling bee champ Erin Howard is hanging out with us today! She just spelled the longest word in the dictionary for us! Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.....wow #spellingbee A post shared by WHNT News 19 (@whntnews19) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Erin has a lot of extra homework for the next few months.

"Study word patterns from certain languages of origin. Like French, German, and Italian that help me piece together words," said Erin.

How did Erin decide to be a competitive speller?

"My second grade teacher. She told me there was a national spelling bee. I watched for the first time and I just loved it. And I decided I wanted to be one of those people one day," said Erin.

Her victories are a reminder that hard work and determination spells success.

The national bee starts on May 31st. The winner receives a $40,000 cash prize.