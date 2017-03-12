× Ronald McDonald House breaks ground on Alabama expansion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Ground was broken for an expansion of the Ronald McDonald House in central Alabama.

Al.com reports that the location in Birmingham broke ground on a 28,543-square-foot expansion, increasing guest capacity by more than 50 percent. The facility near UAB Hospital currently has 48 rooms to allow families to stay close to their children who are being treated at the hospital, Children’s of Alabama and other nearby hospitals.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama received design approval from the Birmingham Design Review Committee in October to add five extended stay apartments, 28 guest suites, family living rooms and laundry facilities.

The first floor will get a game room, main dining area, volunteer kitchen and two more living rooms.

The group held a capital campaign of raising $7.5 million to fund the expansion and exceeded the goal by $85,000.