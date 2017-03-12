PHOTO GALLERY: Your photos of the quick Saturday night snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A quick round of snow impacted the Tennessee Valley very late Saturday night.

As cold air rushed in, areas of rain changed to snow across extreme north Alabama and southern Tennessee.

With temperatures hovering near or just above freezing, snow mainly accumulated on grassy areas and elevated surfaces like rooftops and decks – roads should only be wet, not icy early Sunday morning. We expect no major travel issues in north Alabama.

