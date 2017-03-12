× Liberty Learning Foundation continues efforts in Madison County elementary schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. –Lady Liberty is continuing to have a big presence in Madison County schools, with a little help from the Madison County Commission and the Liberty Learning Foundation.

“Not just the math, and the reading, and the science, but at the end of the day, what type of person are they going to be?”, said Tami Culver, Liberty Learning Foundation Vice President of Development.

Culver said the foundation’s hope is that students will grow up to fulfill their role as American citizens.

“We go in and we teach the children about voting, about immigration, about our veterans, and about our military. All those things that make a well-rounded person,” she explained.

She said “citizen” is one of the most important titles students will hold. The ten week Liberty Learning program gives them the foundation to build on that.

“It starts those young elementary aged children in those early stages of development, appreciating what being a citizen of this wonderful country that we’re in actually is,” said Culver.

The Liberty Learning Foundation is currently serving all Madison County elementary schools. The Madison County Commission has a long partnership with the foundation.

“It’s something that many kids miss out on. A lot of them don’t understand how we got where we’re at, and what is so phenomenal about our country,” said Chairman Dale Strong.

That’s why Strong is happy to continue to support the foundation and its efforts through his operations budget.

“The many presentations that I’ve seen, it is so appropriate. I’m just glad to play a small part,” he said.