Jim ‘N Nick’s announces new location in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jim ‘N Nick’s is coming to Huntsville.

“We are thrilled to be coming to the Huntsville community,” said Spokeswoman Rosie Pihakis to our news partners at AL.com on Sunday

Jim ‘N Nick’s currently has multiple restaurants in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Famous for its signature cheese biscuits, Jim ‘N Nick’s was founded by father and son duo, Jim and Nick Pihakis, in an old pizza parlor in Birmingham in 1985. On average, the company serves about 10,000 pounds of pork per day.

The details about the location haven not been released at this time, but Pihakis said the barbecue joint is set to open late 2017.

They are currently accepting applications for all positions. Interested candidates should email their resumes to careers@jimnnicks.com.

Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 15 at the Homewood Suites at Village of Providence on 15 Town Center Drive. Walk-ins are welcome.

