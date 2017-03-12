Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society invites public to learn more about the area’s history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Ever wonder how the Madison County Courthouse mosaic came to be? Are you a history lover that is curious about our area's heritage? The Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society has an event for you.

One of the founders of the historical society more than 60 years ago was Dr. Frances Cabaniss Roberts. She taught history at Huntsville High School for 12 years and was the first full-time faculty member at UAH where she taught for 29 years. Her extensive records are now preserved at the UAH Salmon Library`s Special Collections archive.

Local historian and preservationist John Rankin will present an overview of this collection at the society`s general membership meeting on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Madison County Public Library.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.