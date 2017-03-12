How much snow did you get? March 11-12 snowfall totals throughout the Valley

Posted 11:37 pm, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44PM, March 12, 2017

Snow started flying in southern Tennessee mid-day Saturday, March 11, and it continued to fall as the system moved through northern Alabama during the overnight hours into Sunday morning, March 12.

Below is a list of the preliminary snowfall totals throughout the Tennessee Valley from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

 

000
NOUS44 KHUN 121704
PNSHUN
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-130504-

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
1204 PM CDT Sun Mar 12 2017

...Snowfall Reports...

Location                     Amount    Time/Date                            
Fayetteville                 2.0 in    0100 AM 03/12                        
6 WSW Estill Springs         1.5 in    0700 AM 03/12                        
1 NNW Lynchburg              1.3 in    0700 AM 03/12                        
1 WSW Cowan                  1.3 in    0700 AM 03/12                        
Sewanee                      1.0 in    0700 AM 03/12                        
1 NNW Florence               0.9 in    0700 AM 03/12                        
3 NNE Harvest                0.8 in    0318 AM 03/12                        
1 NNE Rogersville            0.4 in    0700 AM 03/12                        
2 NNE Ider                   0.2 in    0700 AM 03/12                        

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

$$

NWS Huntsville AL
IRIS System

YOUR PHOTOS: March 11-12 snow

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline