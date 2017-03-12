How much snow did you get? March 11-12 snowfall totals throughout the Valley

Snow started flying in southern Tennessee mid-day Saturday, March 11, and it continued to fall as the system moved through northern Alabama during the overnight hours into Sunday morning, March 12.

Below is a list of the preliminary snowfall totals throughout the Tennessee Valley from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

000 NOUS44 KHUN 121704 PNSHUN ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-130504- Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1204 PM CDT Sun Mar 12 2017 ...Snowfall Reports... Location Amount Time/Date Fayetteville 2.0 in 0100 AM 03/12 6 WSW Estill Springs 1.5 in 0700 AM 03/12 1 NNW Lynchburg 1.3 in 0700 AM 03/12 1 WSW Cowan 1.3 in 0700 AM 03/12 Sewanee 1.0 in 0700 AM 03/12 1 NNW Florence 0.9 in 0700 AM 03/12 3 NNE Harvest 0.8 in 0318 AM 03/12 1 NNE Rogersville 0.4 in 0700 AM 03/12 2 NNE Ider 0.2 in 0700 AM 03/12 Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official. $$ NWS Huntsville AL IRIS System

