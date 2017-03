Walmart is making sure everyone gets to celebrate a birthday by declaring March 12th “Everybody’s Birthday.”

The retailer is set to give out one free cupcake to each person that visits their superstores Sunday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No coupon or code is necessary. Just show up on time for your free treat.

Walmart expects to give away three million cupcakes Sunday.