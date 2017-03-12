Decatur community remembers the life of Minnie Shackelford

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Decatur community has come together to lift each other up and remember the life of 44-year-old Minnie Shackelford.
She was found dead inside her home this past week. Currently police are investigating her death as a homicide.
On Sunday, her friends and family came together to host a vigil. Friends and family says she was the kind of person that would give you a helping hand in times of trouble, or be there when you need someone the most.
She leaves behind 3 children and several grandchildren. She is from Mississippi and that's where her funeral will be held. Family and Friends have launched a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.