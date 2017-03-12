Decatur community remembers the life of Minnie Shackelford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Decatur community has come together to lift each other up and remember the life of 44-year-old Minnie Shackelford.

She was found dead inside her home this past week. Currently police are investigating her death as a homicide.

On Sunday, her friends and family came together to host a vigil. Friends and family says she was the kind of person that would give you a helping hand in times of trouble, or be there when you need someone the most.

Tonight @ 7 family & friends of Minnie Shackelford are hosting a vigil. Shackelford was found dead inside her home Thursday. @whnt pic.twitter.com/MUJlUrWa3N — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) March 12, 2017

She leaves behind 3 children and several grandchildren. She is from Mississippi and that's where her funeral will be held. Family and Friends have launched a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.