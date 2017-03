× Alabama earns birth in NIT as No. 3 seed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- Avery Johnson insists that progress is being made under his stewardship. And there is evidence that suggests he’s right.

But for the third straight season, the Crimson Tide has landed in the NIT.

Alabama, the No. 3 seed in the eight-team Iowa quadrant, will play Richmond at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. The Spiders will travel to Tuscaloosa with a 20-12 record in tow.

