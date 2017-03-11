Winter weather advisory posted for southern Tennessee

Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in southern Tennessee will be under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday (Image: WHNT News 19)

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has posted a winter weather advisory for three counties in southern Tennessee.

Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties will be under this advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.

Cities and towns in the advisory area include Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Flintville, Elora, Mulberry, Petersburg, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs and Cowan. The area around Tim’s Ford Lake is also included.

The advisory is in effect due to the potential for up to one inch of snow tonight through early Sunday morning.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
331 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2017

TNZ076-096-097-111745-
/O.NEW.KHUN.WW.Y.0002.170312T0000Z-170312T1200Z/
Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, 
Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan
331 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2017

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for Southern Middle Tennessee, which is in 
effect from 6 PM CST this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. 

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...Lincoln...Moore and Franklin
  Counties in Tennessee from 6 PM tonight through 7 AM Sunday.

* ACCUMULATIONS...Half an inch to 1 inch of snow.

* IMPACTS...Light snow accumulations will cause roads to be slick
  and make travel dangerous.
