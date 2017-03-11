× Winter weather advisory posted for southern Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has posted a winter weather advisory for three counties in southern Tennessee.

Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties will be under this advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.

Cities and towns in the advisory area include Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Flintville, Elora, Mulberry, Petersburg, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs and Cowan. The area around Tim’s Ford Lake is also included.

The advisory is in effect due to the potential for up to one inch of snow tonight through early Sunday morning.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 331 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2017 TNZ076-096-097-111745- /O.NEW.KHUN.WW.Y.0002.170312T0000Z-170312T1200Z/ Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 331 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Middle Tennessee, which is in effect from 6 PM CST this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...Lincoln...Moore and Franklin Counties in Tennessee from 6 PM tonight through 7 AM Sunday. * ACCUMULATIONS...Half an inch to 1 inch of snow. * IMPACTS...Light snow accumulations will cause roads to be slick and make travel dangerous.

