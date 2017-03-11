× USGS reports small earthquake in Lawrence County Saturday morning

TRINITY, Ala. – The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake struck Lawrence County early Saturday morning.

The quake was a 2.6 magnitude and was centered about six kilometers southwest of Trinity.

The earthquake occurred just before 8 a.m., according to the USGS.

WHNT News 19 viewer Danny Appleton, Jr. reported “a loud rumble and a house shaking” near County Road 434 in the East Lawrence area of Lawrence County.

WHNT News 19 Facebook friend Creel M Heather reported feeling their entire house shake in the Caddo area.

