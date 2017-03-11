UAH ousts Clark Atlanta in opening round of NCAA DII Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Top-seeded UAH earned the right to host the NCAA DII South Regional and did not disappoint a packed Spragins Hall on Saturday night. Thanks to a total team effort, the Chargers beat No. 8 seed Clark Atlanta 96-81 in the tournament opener. They'll now face Barry in the South Regional semifinals on Sunday at 7:30.

UAH had six players score in double-digits against Clark Atlanta. Brandon Roberts led the Chargers on the night with 26 points. He was 11-for-15 from the floor. Justin Ward and Chayse Elliot added 14 a piece coming off the bench. Troy Saxton finished with 13, Kip Owens scored 12 and Seab Webster added10 points.

The Chargers also knocked down their 350th 3-pointer in the win over the Bucs. That establishes a new GSC record for 3-pointers in a single season, passing the old mark of 249 set by former GSC member Troy during the 1990-91 season.