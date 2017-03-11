× The BBB ScamTracker Annual Risk Report

If you’ve ever wondered about the who, what, and where of scam artistry in the United State, the BBB ScamTracker Annual Risk Report provides a concise, up to date profile of scams across the nation. Gleaned from more than 32,000 ScamTracker reports in 2016, the Annual Report details the age groups most likely to be scammed, most common type of scam by age group and region of the United States, which gender is most likely to lose the most money and more. Below are a few fast facts from this report.

Home Improvement scams are the riskiest, based on a combination of exposure, susceptibility, and loss.

Susceptibility decreases with age but median loss increases.

The 18-24 age group is more likely to fall prey to a fake check scam whereas the 65+ group is more likely to fall prey to the grandparent or emergency scam.

While susceptibility to scams is roughly the same between males and females, males tend to suffer the greater monetary loss.

Forty eight percent of all scam contacts are made through electronic media such as email, website, or social media.

Riskiest Scams by Region: In the South, people are at greater risk from home improvement scams; the Northeast, online purchase scams; the West, investment scams, and the Midwest, employment scams. Source: bbb.org.

For more Risk Report facts, go to BBB Identifies Top Scams Using New "Risk Index;" Home Improvement and Fake Check Scams Head the List.