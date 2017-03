× Multiple vehicle wreck shuts down I-65 southbound near Good Hope

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s office advises that I-65 southbound is completely shut down due to a multiple vehicle wreck.

The accident occurred between exit 304 and 305 at Good Hope.

At this time traffic is at a standstill.

The Sheriff’s Office advises using a detour for the next hour if possible.

At this time there is no information on how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any injuries.