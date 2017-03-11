× HAPPENING TODAY: Tide Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen to have signing in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Crimson Tide fans, rejoice! You can meet one of the best in the country Saturday.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is having a signing at Outfitters at 1703 2nd Avenue Southwest, Cullman, Alabama 35055.

Allen will be there from 1 pm – 3 pm.

There will be pictures, footballs, jerseys and other swag on sale, or you can bring your own to have them signed.

Advance ticket sales are available now online at https://store6670320.ecwid.com.

All inquiries may be sent to crislerproductions@gmail.com

Allen is projected to be a top three overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He’s won multiple awards due to his shining performance with the Tide. This signing will be your only chance to meet him before he goes pro.