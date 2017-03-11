× Etowah County inmate dies Saturday morning

Etowah County, Ala. – Officials reported an inmate died early Saturday morning at the Etowah County Detention Center.

Jonathan Dewayne Goble, 35, of Attalla was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

The Oxford Police Department is conducting an investigation into Goble’s death. The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be performed.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Goble family during this untimely loss.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Goble was being held on one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.