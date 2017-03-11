× AUSA Global Force Symposium starts Monday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First things first. The Association of the US Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition is a big deal. It brings thousands of Army civilians, Soldiers, industry representatives and people who are just plain “interested” together in one place, Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

The 3 day annual event includes expert speakers, round table discussions, panels of subject matter experts, and the latest and greatest developments in the defense industry. AUSA leaders say it’s a chance to get everyone on the same page about where the Army is in a complex and violent world, and where it needs to be.

WHNT News 19 will be taking action and covering all 3 days of the Global Force Symposium with stories and interviews. Our coverage begins Monday morning at 5:00 a.m as we go live from the Von Braun Center South Hall. Watch for our reports on the air, on WHNT.com, and on Facebook.

In fact, join us for a Facebook live Monday morning at 7:00 a.m.