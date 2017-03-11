× ACLU People Power Seminar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A group of Northeast Alabamians gathered Saturday night at the Madison County Democratic headquarters to live stream an event put on by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The purpose of the event was to bring people together to better speak out about issues they may disagree with.

The American Civil Liberties Union has been around for nearly 100 years. The nationwide organization said they fight all over the county to safeguards the people’s rights.

Recently the group has expressed concerns about President Donald Trump’s administration and some of his policies; like the immigration ban.

Saturday ACLU held an event known as “People Power.” The event was held in Miami, but all across the Untied States there were viewing party’s even here in Madison County.

Event Attendee Patricia Taylor said she learned a lot after seeing their presentation. “I already knew a lot of the things, I guess some of the specifics about what our rights are in terms of protest of what we can do or not do,” Taylor said.

During the seminar ACLU employees and guest speakers spoke about the rights people have while protesting. The organization also told their supporters of ways they can let their voice be heard more.

16-year-old Emily Campbell said the seminar was a chance for her to learn more about her rights and how to get involved. “I’ve learned some good things about freedom of speech. That you have the right to protests on streets and parks. Also,the 16-year-olds and the kids are the people who are really going to feel the most effect of actions happening today, things happening today are going to affect our generation,” Campbell said.

Whether or not they agree with happens in Washington events like this one can spread hope to some. If you would like more information on The ACLU click here. To watch the seminar that happened click here.