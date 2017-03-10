Webster brothers have one last ride as teammates at UAH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday UAH opens the South Region Tournament against Clark-Atlanta. It's the beginning of the NCAA tournament for the Chargers, but it's the last ride for brothers Seab and Riley Webster as teammates. "The game has been great to us, and I'm so glad that god has put us in this position to play this game and share it with each other." Seab told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum.

As far back as they can remember, Seab and Riley have found common ground on the court. Weather it was playing in their driveway, or winning a state title together at Madison County in 2013, something that they will never forget. "I got my dad's first state championship for him. Us hugging and saying we got you one I'll always remember that until the day I die," Seab said. Riley was just a freshman on that team, but says the moment was not lost on him either. "I looked over and saw him crying, and I was like I guess I gotta cry too."

After that state title win Seab received a scholarship to play basketball at UAH, and four years later his baby brother joined him in becoming a Charger. A championship connection that they hopes come true one more time. "I thought winning a state championship was pretty fun, but now were talking about winning a national championship," Riley said. "That`s a lot higher up there. That`s probably the biggest thing I could ever dream of."