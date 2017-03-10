× Tuscumbia police investigating victim’s movement prior to shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Investigators in Tuscumbia are combing over evidence, looking for clues in the shooting death of Derrick Bates.

Tuscumbia police said no stone has gone unturned since 1:00 A.M. Thursday morning.

That’s when Derrick Bates was found shot in the head, feet from his front door.

Police Chief Tony Logan said Friday they are tracking down Bates’ movements, days prior to the shooting.

“Investigators are pretty busy tracking about 48-hours prior to the murder,” explained Logan. “We are trying to see where Mr. Bates was, who he was in contact with, any interaction he had with people.”

Which Logan said will help them piece together a time line of people they need to interview.

According to Logan, they are not ruling out anything in this case at the moment. More than 40-hours in, investigators don’t want time to start working against them.

“We owe the Bates family the fact that we can get this crime solved in a very timely manner,” stated Logan. “We want to make sure that we can get the assailant or assailants off the street.”

The one thing Logan said they know for certain is there was one shooter. But what they don’t know yet is how the shooter got to the house.

Chief Logan said the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line has received several calls about Derrick Bates’ death. If you have any information which can bring the shooter to justice, call operators at (256)386-8685. The call is anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for information.