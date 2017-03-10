× R.A. Hubbard High School to dismiss at 8:15 due to power outage

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – R.A. Hubbard High School is going to dismiss classes at 8:15 this morning.

There is a power outage in the area that school leaders had hoped would be corrected quickly. However, the outage is expected to last most of the day.

We understand students are already on the bus. The buses will continue to school for there to be an accurate account of everyone. But then they will take everyone home with the 8:15 release.