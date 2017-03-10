NWS Huntsville field survey shows EF-1 tornado damage in Moore and Franklin Counties from Thursday night’s storms

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

441 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017

…NWS Damage Survey for 03/10/2017 Moore and Franklin County Tornado Event…

.Overview…NWS and Moore County survey team determined an EF-1 tornado

touched down in Northeastern Moore County and continued into Northwestern

Franklin County.

.Moore/Franklin Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 5.18 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 320 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: Mar. 9, 2017

Start time: 1155 PM CST

Start location: 5 ENE Lynchburg

Start Lat/Lon: 35.30 / -86.28

End date: Mar. 10, 2017

End time: 1208 AM CST

End location: 4 W Estill Springs, TN

End_lat/lon: 35.28 / -86.21

Survey Summary:

NWS and Moore County damage assessment team determined an EF-1 tornado touched

down in approx. 5 miles ENE of Lynchburg, TN. The tornado continued in

a generally ESE direction across into Franklin County before gusting out

approx. 4 miles W of Estill Springs, TN.

In Moore County, between Turkey Creek Loop and Turkey Creek Church Road, significant

tree damage was observed by the team. Numerous, healthy soft wood trees were

either uprooted or snapped. An area of convergence was noted as several trees

along Turkey Creek Loop were oriented in a northerly direction (potentially

due to a developing rear flank down draft) with debris scattered eastward

near and along Turkey Creek Church Rd. Strongest winds in Moore County were

estimated to be between 85-90 MPH.

As the tornado tracked into Franklin County, sporatic tree damage was observed,

generally in the strong EF-0 range. However, the most intense damage occurred near the end

of the track along Hurricane Rd and Riddle Ln were a chicken house (undergoing

rebuilding) and a mobile home were completely destroyed. Estimated wind

speed at this location was 100 MPH (decreased due to the unknown quality of the

chicken house and unknown condition of the mobile home). Further to the east,

the tornado knocked down several more trees, before gusting out, and causing

straight line wind damage, along HWY 130 and areas further east.

It should be worth noting that the team found numerous causes of straight line wind

damage outside of the estimated vortex of the tornado. Straight line winds, just

outside of the path, were estimated in the 70-80 MPH range.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 MPH

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 MPH

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 MPH

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 MPH

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 MPH

EF5…Violent…>200 MPH

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

$$

Barron/Stumpf