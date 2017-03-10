NWS Huntsville field survey shows EF-1 tornado damage in Moore and Franklin Counties from Thursday night’s storms

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
441 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017
…NWS Damage Survey for 03/10/2017 Moore and Franklin County Tornado Event…
.Overview…NWS and Moore County survey team determined an EF-1 tornado
touched down in Northeastern Moore County and continued into Northwestern
Franklin County.
.Moore/Franklin Tornado…
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 100 MPH
Path length /Statute/: 5.18 Miles
Path width /Maximum/: 320 Yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: Mar. 9, 2017
Start time: 1155 PM CST
Start location: 5 ENE Lynchburg
Start Lat/Lon: 35.30 / -86.28
End date: Mar. 10, 2017
End time: 1208 AM CST
End location: 4 W Estill Springs, TN
End_lat/lon: 35.28 / -86.21
Survey Summary:
NWS and Moore County damage assessment team determined an EF-1 tornado touched
down in approx. 5 miles ENE of Lynchburg, TN. The tornado continued in
a generally ESE direction across into Franklin County before gusting out
approx. 4 miles W of Estill Springs, TN.
In Moore County, between Turkey Creek Loop and Turkey Creek Church Road, significant
tree damage was observed by the team. Numerous, healthy soft wood trees were
either uprooted or snapped. An area of convergence was noted as several trees
along Turkey Creek Loop were oriented in a northerly direction (potentially
due to a developing rear flank down draft) with debris scattered eastward
near and along Turkey Creek Church Rd. Strongest winds in Moore County were
estimated to be between 85-90 MPH.
As the tornado tracked into Franklin County, sporatic tree damage was observed,
generally in the strong EF-0 range. However, the most intense damage occurred near the end
of the track along Hurricane Rd and Riddle Ln were a chicken house (undergoing
rebuilding) and a mobile home were completely destroyed. Estimated wind
speed at this location was 100 MPH (decreased due to the unknown quality of the
chicken house and unknown condition of the mobile home). Further to the east,
the tornado knocked down several more trees, before gusting out, and causing
straight line wind damage, along HWY 130 and areas further east.
It should be worth noting that the team found numerous causes of straight line wind
damage outside of the estimated vortex of the tornado. Straight line winds, just
outside of the path, were estimated in the 70-80 MPH range.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 to 85 MPH
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 MPH
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 MPH
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 MPH
EF4…Violent…166 To 200 MPH
EF5…Violent…>200 MPH
Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.
Barron/Stumpf