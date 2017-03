× Marshall County deputies find body in wooded area; believed to be missing man

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Friday afternoon Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a body in wooded area of J.W. Darnell Drive.

Sheriff Scott Walls said the body is believed to be the remains of Dean Murrah Hellums.

His family had last spoken to him in January.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office took the body to a state lab for an autopsy. ¬†Foul play is not suspected.