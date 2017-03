× Lightning likely to blame for Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to a home on Crestfield Drive around. The fire started around 1:00 this morning.

Firefighters arrived to see flames and smoke coming from the outside of the two story home. They worked quickly to put the fire out before it could damage the inside of the home.

Firefighters believe lightning more than likely struck the home causing the fire.