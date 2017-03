× Joseph’s Wish

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was in Madison County today granting a very special wish for a very special young man.

Joseph was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition at just 12-years-old. He is now 16-years-old and thanks to some amazing people, he has the means to create whatever he can imagine.

WHNT News 19’s Al Whitaker was there and he is sharing Joseph’s Wish, tonight at 10 p.m.