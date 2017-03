× Huntsville Police: Victim of gas station shooting has died

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say the person shot Thursday afternoon at a gas station has died. It happened at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.

Officers have not yet released the name of the victim.

We know paramedics rushed him to the hospital after the shooting. That’s where he died from his injuries.

No one is in custody in relation to this shooting.