Frost advisory in effect Saturday morning

A frost advisory will be in effect for north Alabama and a freeze warning for southern Tennessee early Saturday morning (Image: WHNT News 19)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has posted a frost advisory for north Alabama for early Saturday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect for Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in Tennessee.

Both sets of alerts are in effect from 3 a.m. until 7 a.m.

A freeze warning is also in effect for Giles, Lawrence and Wayne Counties in southern Tennessee.

Frost will be most likely in sheltered areas away from wind.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman
243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 7 AM CST Saturday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...Clear skies and light winds will
  allow temperatures to drop quickly overnight across northern
  Alabama.

* TEMPERATURE...Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle
  30s overnight resulting in the development of frost.

* IMPACTS...A heavy frost may cause damage to sensitive vegetation
  and vegetation already ahead of schedule due to the accelerated
  growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.