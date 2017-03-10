Frost advisory in effect Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has posted a frost advisory for north Alabama for early Saturday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect for Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in Tennessee.

Both sets of alerts are in effect from 3 a.m. until 7 a.m.

A freeze warning is also in effect for Giles, Lawrence and Wayne Counties in southern Tennessee.

Frost will be most likely in sheltered areas away from wind.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ALZ001>010-016-111300- /O.NEW.KHUN.FR.Y.0001.170311T0900Z-170311T1300Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman 243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 7 AM CST Saturday. * TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly overnight across northern Alabama. * TEMPERATURE...Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s overnight resulting in the development of frost. * IMPACTS...A heavy frost may cause damage to sensitive vegetation and vegetation already ahead of schedule due to the accelerated growing season. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.