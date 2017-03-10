× Firearm found inside vehicle at Fort Payne High School

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A rifle was seized from the back seat of a student vehicle at Fort Payne High School, after administrators received reports the weapon might be there.

Fort Payne police Chief Randy Bynum said after a brief investigation, the 18-year-old student was arrested and charged March 3 with possession of a firearm in certain places. He was taken to the Fort Payne Police Department where he was processed without incident and awaited to post bond.

During the investigation, police said the student stated that he had been shooting the weapon on private property the evening before, and had forgotten to remove the firearm from his vehicle.

Police said at the time of the arrest they believed the student did not have any intent to harm anyone. It appeared the student had simply made a mistake.

Legal counsel for the student requested and was granted youthful offender status for his client.