× Fire damages Somerville home in early-morning fire

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters spent several hours at a home in Somerville early this morning trying to extinguish a crawlspace fire. It all started around 1:00 this morning on Center Springs Road.

Firefighters were forced to cut a hole through the floor to get to the fire. They were on the scene for roughly three hours.

The home was damaged by smoke.