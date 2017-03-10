× Decatur Police release cause of death for woman found in 4th Ave home

DECATUR, Ala. – A death investigation in Decatur is now a homicide investigation. Decatur Police say they have gotten the results from an autopsy on a woman found inside her home on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home on 4th Ave. around 2:30 Thursday morning. A family member called them after finding Minnie Shackleford, 44, dead inside the home.

The State Department of Forensic Sciences determined the cause of death to be head trauma. Investigators have listed her death as a homicide.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with any information is asked to call the Decatur Police at (256) 341-4660.