BMW adds 134k SUVs to driveshaft recall

BMW is adding 134,000 SUVs to its 2016 driveshaft recall to fix driveshaft joints that can fail and cause vehicles to stop moving.

The German automaker says the recall covers certain X5 and X6 SUVs from 2011 to 2014 in the United States and Canada.

Originally BMW recalled around 21,000 vehicles in 2016 but decided to expand the recall because of an increase in warranty claims.

They say some front universal join seals were manufactured wrong and can allow water and dirt into the joint. That can cause faster wear and potential failure.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries as a result of the failures. BMW is offering to replace the driveshafts at no costs to owners beginning on April 24, 2017.