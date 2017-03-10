× Alabama advances to SEC semifinals with win over South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (al.com) – A day after Alabama easily dispatched Mississippi State from the SEC tournament, the Crimson Tide was forced to rely on grit and determination to earn its second victory in a span of 24 hours.

Alabama defeated South Carolina, 64-53, on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville — using a potent concoction of defense, elbow grease and some intestinal fortitude to outlast the Gamecocks.

Now, a matchup with mighty Kentucky (27-5) — the nation’s eight-ranked team– awaits the Crimson Tide in the semifinal round at noon.

To continue reading click here.