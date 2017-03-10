A Fort Payne salon raises money for autism awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - This year High Maintenance Salon decided to change things up a bit.

"Normally we do a raffle or we donate a portion of our services but this year we wanted to recognize someone that was really close to us," said Ashley Meacham.

Meet Kharly. She's the inspiration behind the cause.

"She is like family to me. She's just a precious little girl and she holds a very, very special place in my heart."

"Before I was around children that have autism, because we have several children that come in here, and I didn't really understand it," said Meacham.

Ashley Meacham wanted to share with everyone what she's learned dealing with the disorder first hand.

"It's not to be a disability," said Meacham. "I feel like it's sometimes an asset, because they're so smart and there's so many things about them that people just don't understand. They just have a hard time communicating it."

High Maintenance Salon has a reputation for helping those around them, so it's exciting for them to help someone they consider family.

"All of us here have a passion for helping others and working with the disabled and any kind of cause we can get our hands in, we love to do that," said Meacham.

Super Kharly t-shirts are now available for pre-order if you contact the salon. They are $12.