Two hour standoff ends peacefully in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Deputies were able to end an early morning standoff peacefully on Thursday.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old James Matthew Traywick after he allegedly attempted to break into his mother-in-law’s residence and threatened suicide.

Authorities responded to a call in the Cartwright community on Hwy 99 around 2 a.m. The caller indicated that a man was attempting to break-in to the home.

The caller identified Traywick as the intruder, told deputies that he appeared to be intoxicated, and said that Traywick had damaged the door when attempting to get inside.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the home, Traywick was on the back porch pointing a small handgun at himself.

Deputy Justin Smith, Captain Guy Simmons, and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss spent about two hours reasoning with Traywick before he accidentally fired the gun into the ground and dropped the weapon.

Deputies said at that point they were able to safely apprehend him.

Deputies said that Traywick did not give any indication that he intended to hurt anyone other than himself.

Sheriff Mike Blakely was also on scene during the standoff. “I was impressed with the professional manner in which our deputies handled the situation. Any time you can resolve a potentially dangerous confrontation peacefully, it’s a success.”

Traywick has been charged with attempted burglary and 3rd degree criminal mischief. Traywick is in jail on a $5750 bond.