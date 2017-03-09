Today: Part of Interstate 565 to be blocked for blasting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Road crews continue their work to build an interchange near the intersection of Interstate 565 and Zierdt Road. Today's work will impact traffic on the interstate for a few minutes.

Crews expect to stop traffic on the interstate for 2-3 minutes around 2:45 Thursday afternoon. This will happen while crews use explosives to remove rock in the area.

The City of Madison says future traffic interruptions may still happen when crews have to blast in close proximity to the roadways.

This work is in preparation for the construction and opening of the Town Madison shopping center.