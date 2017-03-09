The MyPillow is guarenteed to be the most comfortable pillow, but that wasn’t a guarentee in this case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The MyPillow’s claims are plain and simple—it’s the best pillow on the market, offering the best night of sleep you’ll ever have.

And to test these spectacular claims, we found the perfect candidate. Brett Neely is a woman who has been having back and neck problems for a few months. “The chiropractor I go to has suggested that there could be other pillows that I use that would help me," Brett said. "I haven’t really taken any steps to try to correct that other than just maybe some Zzzquil.”

The MyPillow claims to be able to adjust to any sleep position. It has a patented interlocking fill, is machine washable and dryable, and it has a cooling system.

We gave it to Brett to sleep on for a few nights, to see if it would make a difference!

The MyPillow does let you return it within 60 days if you don’t like it, and we already know that some people love it, and some people don’t. But to know if it’s really the key to a better night’s rest…we’re still putting it to the Deal or Dud test!

"I actually didn’t sleep that well. I think for me, I’ll probably just stick with my regular pillows," Brett said.

So, the MyPillow doesn’t work for everyone.

“I just don’t think there’s a whole lot that’s spectacular to it to be honest. I would say that claim is a little far-fetched,” Brett said.

For the sake of Deal or Dud, we're rolling with guarantee that it's the "Most Comfortable Pillow You'll Ever Own," and that wasn't a guarantee in this case.

Deal or Dud verdict: Debatable Dud