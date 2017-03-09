Scottsboro Fire Department holds a smoke detector contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - "We wanted to get people informed to check smoke alarms in their houses."

For all you Facebook users in North Alabama, the Scottsboro Fire Department has a challenge for you.

"We ask people to tell us how many smoke alarms you have in your home and the last time that you checked them," said Fire Marshal Chuck Bryant.

You have until Friday at 10 a.m. to submit your response and enter the drawing.

"We'll draw for two free lunch buffets at Los Potrillos," said Bryant.

They're also giving out fire safety tips involving your smoke detectors along the way.

"Some people aren't aware that you should check your smoke alarms monthly. You change the batteries twice a year, which this weekend is a great opportunity to change the batteries because we go to Daylight Saving Time."

And if you don't have smoke alarms, no problem. The fire department is willing to help you install them.

"You should have one on every level of your home at the minimum," said Bryant. "One outside the sleeping areas and we also recommend to have them inside the bedrooms because many people sleep with their bedroom closed."

With Alabama leading the nation in fire deaths, the Scottsboro Fire Department thought this would be a good way to alert everyone's attention.

"Most deaths happen in residential home fires and they tend to happen in hours when people are sleeping. So smoke alarms are cheap assurance and the only early warning device you'll have."

So far more than 6,000 people have entered the contest. For a chance to win submit your response on the Scottsboro Fire Department Facebook page.