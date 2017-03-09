Rogersville community says goodbye to ‘beloved citizen’ Squirt

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department has sad news to report. Squirt the fire dog died on Wednesday.

Squirt’s owner, Morris Lentz, posted to the department’s Facebook page saying, “He was my best friend and a friend to all who came in contact with him. Thank you to everyone that was so good to him over the years.”

Squirt wasn’t just the fire dog, he was kind of the town’s mascot. WHNT News 19 followed him around town one afternoon as he made his rounds through the town of Rogersville.

He would visit Warren’s Market in the middle of the night, and visit a sick neighbor who he could comfort. He also was a regular visitor to schools around town.

Squirt was 15 years old.