× Rock Cut Road in Madison County is back open

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Rock Cut Road in Gurley is back open, said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill on Thursday. That means some commutes may get shorter again.

Crews removed the road blocks and traffic resumed on the new road before 4 p.m.

Rock Cut Road has been closed since November for improvements that include raising the road, widening it, adding a turn lane, and piping to fix a flooding issue.

“At times, 2 or 3 times a year, we would have floods that come over this road,” he said. “We’ve brought in a lot of dirt, and the state has partnered with us.”

Hill said he has been getting a lot of questions about when the road will open back up. He says interest in the project is high because that route is so popular. It is used as a cut-through from Hampton Cove to Highway 72.

“We’re excited to have it back open,” he said. “People on this side of the county, they use the road a lot.”

Hill says Rock Cut is safer now.

“Crews have been working overtime to get the project finished,” he said. “It’s just important to the area.”