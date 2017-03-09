× Public invited to reception for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Sunday in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a reception to tell former Marshall County District Attorney and new Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall “thank you.”

The public is invited to the congratulatory event at the Albertville First Baptist Church Tea Room Sunday, March 12, from 2 until 4 p.m.

The Chamber said Marshall served the people of Marshall County for more than 15 years, and the members and the community want to show their appreciation for him and his service.

All citizens are welcome to attend at their convenience to wish Marshall well in his new position.

The Chamber adds the reception is not a campaign event.