One dead in overnight shooting in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Investigators got a call just after 1:00 a.m. to a home on Oak Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man shot in his driveway. They tell us the shooting victim has died from his injuries.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody for the shooting at this time.

Details about this breaking news story are very limited. WHNT News 19 will continue gathering information on this story as the day continues and update you as things develop.