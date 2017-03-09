× Huntsville Police: Man drives into traffic signal twice, arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested a man this morning and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol. A DUI Officer says the incident happened right in front of him.

A 26-year-old driving a Jeep hit a tree at the intersection of Washington Street and Clinton Avenue. The officer says he watched the driver back up, then hit the tree again.

That’s when the officer got the man out of the SUV and placed him under arrest.

This all happened around 2:00 a.m.

Officers say two other people were in the vehicle, but no one was hurt in the wreck.

Note: Watch the video closely. It looks like the SUV hit a tree. But if you look again, the pole is on the ground. The Jeep just came to a stop against the tree.